Head to Head Survey: INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) vs. Puma Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:PBYI)

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and Puma Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.01 billion 0.37 $275.00 million $1.80 1.43 Puma Biotechnology $251.00 million 1.22 -$113.57 million ($2.99) -2.63

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INDIVIOR PLC/S and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 3 5 1 0 1.78

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 70.17%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDIVIOR PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology -33.90% -325.89% -35.81%

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats Puma Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.