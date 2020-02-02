Head-To-Head Survey: TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) vs. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR N/A N/A N/A ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 5.09% 9.88% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR $5.45 billion 1.70 $876.43 million $2.83 9.96 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.57 billion 0.57 $996.99 million N/A N/A

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has higher revenue and earnings than TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR.

Summary

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S beats TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.