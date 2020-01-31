Head to Head Survey: ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThyssenKrupp and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hino Motors 1 1 0 1 2.33

Profitability

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -0.78% -12.62% -1.10% Hino Motors 2.51% 8.68% 3.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Hino Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $40.43 billion 0.21 $10.71 million N/A N/A Hino Motors $17.88 billion 0.34 $494.18 million $8.85 11.94

Hino Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp.

Summary

Hino Motors beats ThyssenKrupp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.