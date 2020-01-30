Healius (ASX:HLS) Trading Down 2.4%

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.88 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.88 ($2.04), 737,228 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.95 ($2.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90.

Healius Company Profile (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

