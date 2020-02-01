Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.55

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and traded as high as $102.64. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 596,290 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8014 dividend. This is an increase from Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 43,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 26,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

