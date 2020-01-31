Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 85.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

HIIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIIQ stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks