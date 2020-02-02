Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIIQ. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,310. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last three months. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

