Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Receives $34.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

