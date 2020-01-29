Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.79

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 17449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

