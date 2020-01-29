Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Ashley Dreier Sells 26,993 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HQY opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthequity by 145.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138,020 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 141.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $30,550,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

