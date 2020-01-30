Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 9,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,023. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

