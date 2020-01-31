Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Up 0.2%

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $50.58, 70,473 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 106,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,813,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,260,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

