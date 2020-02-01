Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 120,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,872. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.01. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,658,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

