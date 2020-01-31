Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 9.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, 11,589,580 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 9,132,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,260,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30,483.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

