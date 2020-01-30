HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 18,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,369. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level