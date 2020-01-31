Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.95 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) received a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDD. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.25 ($1.45).

ETR HDD opened at €0.90 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of €1.97 ($2.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €1.11 and a 200 day moving average of €1.12.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

