Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Heineken stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
