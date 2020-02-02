Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Heineken stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

