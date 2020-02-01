Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $213.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.99 and its 200 day moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

