Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.75. 102,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.10. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

