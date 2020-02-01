Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,128. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks