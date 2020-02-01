Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBPCF remained flat at $$0.97 during midday trading on Friday. Helix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Helix Biopharma

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

