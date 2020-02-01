Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.30. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 78,760 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $526.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

About Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

