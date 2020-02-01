Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299.25 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), 12,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 47,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.25 ($3.94).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.19. The company has a market cap of $116.42 million and a PE ratio of -35.41.

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Company Profile (LON:HAST)

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

