Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:HSL)

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSL opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $806.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.19. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,102 ($14.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 914.54.

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

