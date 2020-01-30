Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.15

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.15 and traded as high as $94.08. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 582,429 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.75 ($102.03).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

