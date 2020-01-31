HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Down 2%

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.55, approximately 59,175 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

