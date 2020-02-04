Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) Insider John T. Sutcliffe Sells 1,362 Shares

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.33), for a total transaction of £4,480.98 ($5,894.48).

BOOT stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.52. Henry Boot plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

