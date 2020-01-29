Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 162,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 457,987 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

