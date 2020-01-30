Heramed (ASX:HMD) Trading Down 3%

Heramed Limited (ASX:HMD) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 578,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

In other news, insider Tal Slonim 1,249,695 shares of Heramed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th.

Heramed Company Profile (ASX:HMD)

HeraMED Limited develops and sells pregnancy monitoring solutions for home and professional use in Australia, Europe, and Israel. The company's product is the HeraBEAT, a fetal heart rate monitor principally for use by an expectant mother to monitor their fetus' heartbeat. It is also involved in developing EchoBEAT, the next generation of its home-oriented pregnancy monitoring devices; and Orion, an artificial intelligence powered pregnancy monitoring system for pregnancy monitoring analysis.

