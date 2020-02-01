Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $58.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks