Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 353.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $421,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

