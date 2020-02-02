Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks