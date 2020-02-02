Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

