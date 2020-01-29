Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve