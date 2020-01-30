Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

