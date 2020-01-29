January 29, 2020
Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post $26.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $28.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $134.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $206.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 64,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

