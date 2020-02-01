Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 6.1%

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.42, 1,023,875 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,330,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

