Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.773 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Hershey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Hershey stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

