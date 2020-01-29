Hershey (HSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Hershey to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey stock opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio