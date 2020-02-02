Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion.Hershey also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

