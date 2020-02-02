Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.146-8.306 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.Hershey also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.88.

HSY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

