Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 57.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 238.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1,607.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 159,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

