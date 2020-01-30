Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 212,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

