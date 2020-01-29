Hess (NYSE:HES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HES opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.42.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

