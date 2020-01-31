Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.82, approximately 6,538,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,815,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

