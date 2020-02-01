Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

