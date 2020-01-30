Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPE remained flat at $$14.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,937,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,544. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

