HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.24 million to $14.91 million. HEXO reported sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $60.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.11 million to $74.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.47 million to $194.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight Capital lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

