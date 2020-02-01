Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $105,485.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

