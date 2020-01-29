High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.37, approximately 25,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 221.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

